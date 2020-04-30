Driver transported after crashing into Dominos Pizza in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported a driver to the hospital after their vehicle made a smashing stop into a pizza shop in Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about a traffic crash in the area of West Oakland Park Boulevard and North State Road Seven just after 8:45 p.m., Wednesday.

A silver sedan was found crashed into a Domino’s Pizza shop.

The driver behind the wheel was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that are life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

