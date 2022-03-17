NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was transported to the hospital after his car plunged into the bay in North Bay Village.

The car landed in the bay behind a building just off 79th Street, in the area of Larry Paskow Way and West Drive, Thursday morning.

Drone video captured the moment the car was pulled out of the water.

Regina Martin, who lives nearby, ran to help the driver out while the car was sinking.

“There was a guy asking for help by the pole over there and we just helped him and then we find out he has a car so he flew with the car by the pole,” said Martin.

The driver said he was alone in the car and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

