OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was transported after trouble on the tracks in Oakland Park.

A car and a Brightline train collided in the area of North Dixie Highway and Northeast 34th Street, Wednesday.

The driver of the car was able to get out and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

