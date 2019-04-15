Driver to face charges following police chase on Dolphin Expressway

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a driver will face several charges after leading police on a chase in West Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol followed the truck on the Dolphin Expressway just before 9 a.m., Monday.

Emilio Judas Valle, 42, was behind the wheel of the blue Dodge Ram drove near the airport before heading back on the Dolphin Expressway.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the chase began in Sweetwater after a license plate reader tipped off police that the truck was wanted as part of an investigation.

Valle allegedly refused to pull over and knocked an officer out of the way before the chase began.

“One of our officers got out of the vehicle and attempted to stop the individual from driving off,” Sweetwater Police spokesperson Jonathan Arche said. “At that point, the driver then began to drive towards the officer, pushing the officer away from the vehicle.”

When police tried to make a traffic stop, officials said Valle wasn’t ready to cooperate.

“This individual that was driving the vehicle drove in the same direction as where an officer was standing, forcing the officer to get out of the way,” Arche said.

He was taken into custody shortly after, near the 87th Avenue off-ramp.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where multiple FHP troopers could be seen surrounding the truck.

An officer was said to have used a Taser on the driver when he exited the vehicle.

“It just shows the great collaboration work again with the municipalities, the other departments that assisted us in taking this very dangerous person into custody,” Arche said.

The officer is said to be OK.

“We’re still working on the charges, but he is expected to face quite a few charges,” Arche said.

