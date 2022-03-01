MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Startling new details have arisen about the 75-year-old driver who struck some diners at a Miami Beach café, killing one of them.

She’s no stranger to breaking the rules on the road and, in fact, has been accused of being reckless behind the wheel before this case.

“There was a lot of panic, screaming, some people thought it was a terrorist attack,” said Dr. Naaman Abdullah.

Abdullah was talking about a terrifying experience on Miami Beach, that left him with several injuries, including a deep gash above his right eye.

He was pinned under a car that crashed into a sidewalk café.

Cellphone video from that evening shows people rushing in to help.

“They lifted the car up, and I was able to squeeze my leg out,” said Abdullah.

Witness video also showed the driver of the Bentley inspecting the aftermath.

Police said 75-year-old Regitze Tauber Gamble was behind the wheel, the mugshot shown was from an arrest for DUI in 2015.

But police said she displayed no signs of impairment on the evening of Feb. 24, when she jumped a curb in reverse trying to park and crashed into the dinner crowd.

It happened in front of Call Me Gaby, at the corner of Washington and Commerce.

“It obviously was a mistake, but it could have been avoided,” said Abdullah.

Six people were injured, and Abdullah’s good friend was killed.

There was a service to remember the life of Dr. Gary Prince in North Miami Beach, Tuesday afternoon.

