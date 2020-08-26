Driver taken to hospital following crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver had to be taken to the hospital after the car they were driving crashed into a pole in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Crews were called to the scene Wednesday morning near Northwest 10th Avenue and 135th Street.

The driver was pulled from the wreckage and taken to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

