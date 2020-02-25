Driver taken to hospital following collision with freight train in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver had to be taken to the hospital following a collision with a freight train in Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, the driver of an SUV drove around the crossing gate and was hit by a passing freight train, Tuesday.

The SUV subsequently flipped over, and the young driver inside was taken to the hospital.

Pembroke Road and Dixie Highway were briefly blocked while crews cleared the scene, but they have since reopened.

