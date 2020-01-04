Driver taken to hospital after being struck by Brightline train

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was transported to hospital after his vehicle was hit by a Brightline train in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Regional Communications received a call of a vehicle being struck by a Brightline train near East Copans Road and North Dixie Highway at around 8 a.m., Saturday.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene where the driver was able to exit the vehicle.

The driver was transported to Broward Health North hospital to be treated.

The crash remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.