SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was left with minor injuries after their vehicle landed in Southwest Miami-Dade lake.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a black Alfa Romeo was traveling south on the Don Shula Expressway near Bird Road when the driver lost control, broke through a guard rail and slammed into a tree before the vehicle landed in a lake.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and said the driver sustained minor injuries.

The crash is now under investigation.

