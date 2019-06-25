Driver suspected of hitting FHP trooper in Hollywood arrested in New York

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in New York who is suspected of being the driver caught on surveillance video hitting a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood.

Surveillance video showed a white BMW 6 series coupe hitting FHP Trooper Arsenio Caballero near the Hollywood Boulevard exit on May 25.

Donnell Reddy was arrested in Queens and faces a number of felony charges that include attempted murder and leaving the scene of a crash.

At the time of the incident, troopers were checking drivers to make sure their seat belts were fastened, investigators said.

Caballero was taken to the hospital but was later released.

The trooper is said to be recovering at home from a broken wrist and multiple cuts to his head.

