Driver surrenders after crashing car during police chase in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man suspected in a carjacking has been taken into custody after leading police on a chase and crashing into a parked car.

The man allegedly stole the gray Nissan SUV from the valet section of Dadeland Mall, late Friday morning.

After City of Miami police spotted the suspect vehicle near downtown Miami, just after noon, they confronted him with guns drawn, but he refused to stop.

The chase ended in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and Flagler Street when the driver crashed into a parked car.

The suspect exited the vehicle with his hands above his head before officers took him into custody.

