Driver struck by BSO SUV after swerving to avoid hitting cyclist in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver in Cooper City was struck by a Broward Sheriff’s Office SUV after he swerved to avoid a bicyclist, sending both motorists to the hospital and triggering a search for the rider.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene at the corner of Palm Avenue and Southwest 52nd Street, at around 4 p.m., Thursday. The BSO SUV showed significant front-end damage, and the civilian driver’s silver Nissan sedan had extensive damage to the passenger side.

According to officials, the male driver of the Nissan swerved to avoid a bicyclist and was T-boned by the SUV at around 3:10 p.m. The impact caused the sedan to spin through the intersection, taking out a traffic light.

The bicycle came to rest on the other side of the guardrail, but deputies have not found the rider. They searched for the bicyclist in the canal adjacent to the intersection and have since requested a dive team.

Just after 5 p.m., a BSO helicopter was seen flying over the canal.

Investigators said the male deputy was en route to a call at the time of the crash.

Deputies have shut down northbound lanes of Palm Avenue along the 5300 block, as well as westbound lanes of 52nd Street at 101st Avenue.

Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Rescue crews transported both victims to Memorial Regional Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.