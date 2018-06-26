Driver strikes, kills cow in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is lucky to be alive after crashing into a cow near Kendall.

The accident happened overnight, along Krome Avenue and Southwest 154th Street.

The driver, Javier Vasquez, said he was driving home from his girlfriend’s house at the time of the crash.

“I was just driving, heading home,” he said, “and out of no where I just saw the cow, and I couldn’t even stop on time, and I hit him and I was just in shock.”

Vasquez said by the time he saw the cow, it was too late to stop.

According to officials, the cow died on the scene, while the driver had only a scratch on his head.

