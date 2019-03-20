Driver strikes 4-year-old boy, takes him to hospital before fleeing

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck a 4-year-old boy and took him to the hospital before fleeing.

A car exiting the plaza at around 12:45 p.m., Thursday, struck a 4-year-old child who was walking with a woman and two other children, including one in a stroller.

It happened along the 2700 block of North State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes.

The toddler in the stroller was left uninjured but the other child sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver told the woman with the children that she would take the 4-year-old to the hospital.

Surveillance video captured the woman parking outside of Plantation General Hospital and helping the victim into the emergency room, followed by the woman with the other children.

The driver then returned to her car and drove away from the hospital without providing any identification or notifying police about the incident.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said the driver who fled the scene was wearing a Minnie Mouse tank top, stripped shorts and was driving a light-colored Chrysler 200.

If you have any information on the woman involved in this hit and run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

