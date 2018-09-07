Driver stopped after going wrong way on I-95 near NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have stopped a driver who was driving against traffic on Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene as Florida Highway Patrol troopers spoke with the driver of a black Mercedes-Benz, Friday afternoon.

The motorist was heading south in a northbound HOV lane near Northwest 151st Street.

Troopers stopped the vehicle and were able to get the driver to turn around.

