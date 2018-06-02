DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, officials said, he was impaled by road debris while driving on the Florida Turnpike in Davie, Saturday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Davie Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes, near Griffin Road.

Officials said the driver was running over some debris when a piece of steel measuring about one inch in diameter perforated the bottom of the vehicle, broke through the driver’s seat and pierced the victim.

It took about an hour for crews to remove the victim from the vehicle. Broward Sheriff’s Technical Rescue also responded to provide assistance.

Paramedics transported the driver to Broward Health Medical Center in stable condition.

The victim’s vehicle was later removed from the scene.

