Driver spots apparent police impersonator linked to Miami hit-and-run

MIAMI (WSVN) - Nearly two weeks before a woman accused a man she believed to be a plainclothes police officer of rear-ending her vehicle and taking off, another Miami driver said he spotted a man matching the same description pulling over a female driver.

The witness, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera, took a photograph of the man as he leaned over the female driver’s SUV. His gray Ford Explorer could be seen parked right behind her vehicle.

“He turned on his lights, which they were all under his grill, and he sped up, and she pulled over on First Avenue and stopped, and he pulled over behind her,” he said. “He got out of his SUV and went and put his foot on the side board of her SUV and leaned into the car. I’m like, ‘That’s not a cop’s procedure. They don’t normally do that.'”

It was at that moment that the witness decided to snap a picture.

Monday night, the witness stared at his TV in disbelief as he saw Esther King’s story on 7News.

King said a driver slammed into her SUV on Father’s Day at the corner of Northwest 54th Street and 11th Avenue, also in Miami.

“He says, ‘I thought you were going to go,’ and then he says, ‘Both of us are in trouble,'” she said.

“I said, ‘I saw that SUV,'” said the witness. “Exactly the same details as the lady said happened to her is what I witnessed.”

Wednesday afternoon, 7News showed King the photograph the witness took.

When asked whether she believes the Explorer in the picture looks like the one in Sunday’s hit-and-run, King replied, “Yes, because I have a truck identical to it, so I could never mistake it.”

City of Miami Police are now investigating both cases. Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat said the department is concerned.

“The original incident involved a hit-and-run. We’re looking into both matters, and we are asking anyone that may have been pulled over [by someone] fitting the description of this man to call us,” she said.

Police have a clear message to drivers. “If you ever encounter a situation where you believe that the police officer is not legitimate, we suggest that you call 911,” said Fallat.

As for King, she’s pretty certain this is the same man who crashed into her vehicle. “It saddens me to the core. This is not supposed to be going on,” she said.

Police are concerned the suspected police impersonator might be behind other cases. If you believe you have been targeted by him, or have any information that could help investigators, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

