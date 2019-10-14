Driver smashes into North Lauderdale home; no injuries

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - No injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a North Lauderdale home.

A car plowed into an apartment building near Boulevard of Champions and San Remo Boulevard, at around 5 p.m. Monday.

No one was inside the home at the time, and the driver was not injured.

Families in adjoining units were allowed back in later the same night.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.