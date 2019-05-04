Driver smashes into Miami house while avoiding car crash

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami driver was left shaken but unhurt after his emergency maneuvering to avoid a car crash put him on a collision course with a house.

Judeson Joseph said a car cut him off at the intersection of Northwest 10th Avenue and 29th Street, at around 6:30 a.m., Saturday

The driver said he did what he could to avoid hitting that vehicle.

“There was like three cars at the intersection, on 10th, and there was really no way for me to make anything happen but to end up right here,” said Joseph.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene shortly after.

The motorist was not hurt, but his silver Dodge SUV and the house are another story.

“Pretty much the engine is gone, smoke, that’s it,” he said.

The house sustained extensive damage. The impact left a hole right through a concrete wall.

Joseph said he wishes he had some other alternative, but he’s thankful no one was in the home at the time.

“I couldn’t stop. It was just like, ‘There it goes. That’s it,'” he said.

It remains unclear as to whether or not anyone will be ticketed in connection to the crash.

