Driver smashes into Aventura Chase bank; no injuries

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A driver barreled into the front door of a bank in Aventura, prompting the branch to close its doors until further notice.

Aventura Police responded to the scene of the crash of the Chase bank along Biscayne Boulevard, near Northeast 186th Street, Saturday afternoon.

Photos sent in by a 7News viewer captured the vehicle partly inside the business. The front entrance was left with structural damage and several glass panels were left cracked and broken.

No injuries were reported.

The bank will remain closed while the damage is cleaned up and repaired. Chase officials have not specified when the branch will reopen.

