PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver lost control of their car slamming into a parked train.

It happened Wednesday morning around 11:30 a.m. near Northeast 9th Avenue and Eller Drive inside of Port Everglades.

The train was not moving at the time when the driver lost control and rammed into one of the rail cars.

No one was injured.

