FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver made a smashing entrance at an income tax office in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the driver swerved into the business while trying to avoid striking another car, Sunday evening.

#BSFR is operating at the scene of a vehicle vs building at JMC Income Tax located at 2893 W Sunrise Blvd @AskBMSD Central Broward. Significant building damage, 37 yr old driver not injured after swerving to avoid collision w/another vehicle. pic.twitter.com/JM5IHzn02t — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) September 16, 2018

The crash took place at 28th Avenue and West Sunrise Boulevard.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.