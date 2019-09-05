Car slams into front porch in SW Miami-Dade; no injuries

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was rescued after their car slammed into the front porch of a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

The incident happened near Southwest 22nd Street and 62nd Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m., Wednesday.

The car did not hit the house, but engineers were called to ensure there was no structural damage to the property before crews could pull the car out.

No injuries were reported.

