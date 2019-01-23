Driver severely injured after car crashes into tree in Northwest Miami-Dade

A white Hyundai Elantra crashes into a palm tree in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver suffered traumatic injuries after crashing into a tree in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue were called to the 18000 block of Northwest 66th Court after a white Hyundai Elantra went head-on into a palm tree, just before noon Wednesday.

A patient with traumatic injuries had to be airlifted to Jackson North Trauma Center, MDFR said.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as crews investigated the crash.

