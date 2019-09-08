Driver rescues kitten after hearing her car engine purring

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A feline was rescued after a South Florida driver heard her engine purring.

Theresa Hudson said she was on her way to work in Kendall when she suddenly heard a cat meowing.

She looked around her car with no avail until she heard it again.

That’s when Hudson pulled over, popped the hood and found a kitten in her engine.

“He was burning up hot when I grabbed him, so I’m just lucky he was alive,” said Hudson. “I’m lucky I pulled over and I’m lucky because he’s Lucky.”

Theresa said her kids have fallen in love with the kitten.

They have since decided to name him Lucky.

