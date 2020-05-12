Driver plunges into canal in South Miami-Dade

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle plunged into a canal in South Miami-Dade.

Witnesses said the truck ran off the road in the area of Southwest 142nd Ave and 278th Street, Monday.

Residents ran to help when they saw the incident.

“It was a lady who actually jumped in the water and pulled him out, and pulled him through the window,” said witness Darryl Stackhouse. “Then, they pulled him up on the grass right here.”

The pickup truck could be seen submerged in the water.

The driver was checked by paramedics and is said to be OK.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

