FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car was found at the bottom of a river in Fort Lauderdale and the driver was nowhere to be found.

Police responded to the New River near Cooley’s Landing Marina, located at 450 SW 7th Ave., at around 3:30 a.m., Friday.

7News cameras captured the vehicle which had a red smear on its front. Police said that is where a boat clipped it while it was in the water.

Surveillance video from a nearby boat showed the moment the car veered into the river.

Both the driver and passenger escaped the vehicle safely.

Divers could be seen combing the river to make sure no one was stranded inside the car.

The driver of the vehicle told officials it was just him and the passenger who were in the car at the time of the crash.

The vehicle has since been towed from the scene.

