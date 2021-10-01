AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A driver lost control of his SUV and landed in a retention pond in Aventura.

The crash landing happened near the Bloomingdale’s at Aventura Mall, located at 19555 Biscayne Blvd., at around 10 a.m., Friday.

Miami-Dade Police officers responded to the scene and helped the victim out of the SUV by extending a ladder from the bank of the pond to an open window of the vehicle.

The driver escaped safely and was not injured.

