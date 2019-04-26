Driver OK after SUV catches fire on Turnpike in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was not hurt after an SUV caught fire on the Florida Turnpike in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze along the northbound lanes between Sunrise Boulevard and Oakland Park Boulevard, at around 2:30 p.m., Friday.

Crews arrived to find the SUV completely engulfed.

Officials shut down two northbound lanes while firefighters put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.