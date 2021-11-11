NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver appears to be OK after a rollover crash in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along 18th Street and Northeast Sixth Avenue, Thursday morning.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene where the driver of an SUV could be seen walking out of the vehicle on its side.

The victim was trapped inside the vehicle for a short period of time before rescue personnel broke the windshield of the SUV for him to exit through.

It remains unclear if the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash will be transported to the hospital.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes due to traffic delays in the area.

