Driver OK after NE Miami-Dade hit-and-run crash

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was not injured after he said he was the victim in a hit-and-run driver in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene on the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Ives Dairy Road exit overnight, Friday.

Reil Jackson, the victim, was driving home from work when a car smashed into him and took off. His car was left badly damaged.

“They hit my car and kept going,” Jackson said. “I spun out of control. I’m just happy I’m alive.”

No arrests have been made so far.

