HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The front end of a Dodge Challenger has ended up hanging over the edge of a seawall in Hollywood.

The incident happened just north of the Dania Beach Boulevard Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway, Wednesday.

The driver is said to be doing OK.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.