FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car came to a fiery stop after it crashed into a light pole in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 2600 block of Southwest 10th Street, just after 3 a.m., Sunday.

Cellphone video showed the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported.

