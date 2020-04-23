Driver OK after car plunges into West Miami-Dade canal

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman safely escaped after her car landed in a West Miami-Dade canal.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the intersection of Northwest 97th Avenue and Fontainebleau Boulevard, just before 9:30 a.m., Thursday.

7News cameras captured the vehicle fully submerged in the water.

The driver behind the wheel of the vehicle was able to escape without injuries.

