LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was pulled to safety after his car plunged into a canal in Lauderdale Lakes.

The incident happened near Northwest 40th Street and 44th Avenue, just after 11 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene moments after the car was pulled from the water.

The driver was an elderly man and is expected to be OK.

The car has since been towed from the scene.

