MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into a building in Miami Gardens.

Officials responded to the crash near the Turnpike on Northwest 17th Avenue, Sunday night.

The driver missed a turn, hit the curb, and struck the building, according to officials.

The driver was not seriously hurt.

