DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was able to get out of her car moments before, officials said, a Brightline train struck her vehicle in Deerfield Beach, Saturday night.

7News cameras captured what remained of the vehicle at Southwest 10th Street and Dixie Highway. The impact turned the car into a pile of mangled metal.

The driver was not hurt.

Officials said it remains unclear why the car was on the tracks.

Traffic was shut down in the area as crews cleared the scene.

