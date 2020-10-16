Driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after piece of metal crashes through windshield in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A man managed to escape with minor injuries after a piece of metal crashed through his windshield.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue posted photos on Facebook showing the massive piece of metal in the windshield of the man’s truck, Tuesday.

Officials said the man was driving in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 when the incident happened.

“He is lucky to be alive,” DBFR Battalion Chief Todd Lynch said.

Fire Rescue said the man has minor injuries from the shattered glass.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

