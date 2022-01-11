MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police are investigating after a driver slammed into a house in Miramar, forcing out the family who lives there.

The crash happened near the 6600 block of Southwest 21st Street, just before noon, Monday.

Investigators said the driver of a Toyota sedan lost control and crashed into the home.

Luckily, no one was inside the house or the vehicle was injured.

City of Miramar building inspectors deemed the home uninhabitable because of a support beam that was damaged from the crash.

Electricians visited the home on Tuesday to assess the damage. The homeowner slept in her car in the driveway.

“I been out here all night watching over my house,” said homeowner Shantaria Miller. “I can’t leave it open, you know. I’m really in shock right now. I just don’t, I don’t know what to do right now. I’m just trying to breathe.”

The significant structural damage means Miller and the rest of her family will have to rest their heads elsewhere for the time being.

“I don’t even know what to do right now, like, I’m really speechless,” said Miller.

Surveillance video shows the moment the speeding car slammed into the home.

“I just heard a loud ‘boom!’ And then I saw smoke. I got up immediately, yelled, called my daughter, ‘Come, let’s go. We have to get out.’ I don’t know what happened, and I go outside, and I started yelling,” said Miller.

There could be another vantage point that captured more.

“Based off of our neighbor’s camera, it looked like they were chasing him, and it looks like he lost control and hit her house,” said neighbor Samantha Arroyo.

The driver of the Toyota told Miller he was driving west on Southwest 20th Court when someone stepped out of a home with a gun, signaling him to stop, but he floored the gas instead, drove around a garbage truck, lost control and slammed in the home on the next block.

A garbage truck is visible in the video, but it’s coming from in front of the car and not behind.

Miller said she’s so grateful no one was hurt, and her neighbors have been such a help.

“Amazing, everybody reached out, told me if I needed anything, if I need to come into the house to use the restroom or take a shower, rest until I figure things out. I really appreciate my neighbors,” said Miller.

First COVID-19 had hit the family, and now they’re dealing with an actual hit to their home. To add another challenge, her 14-year-old son is disabled.

“I’m waiting on the people to come today to check the house, today,” Miller said. “My son, his custom bed is in there. I would have to get that out if I move. It’s a lot.”

Miller said her priority is keeping him and her daughter safe.

“I’m really speechless, if anyone can tell me what to do, I’m at a loss for words right now,” she said.

Miller said she’s grateful no one was hurt in the crash.

“There is a God, at the end of the day, because we’re still here. Nobody’s hurt,” she said.

The red cross came to the home and spoke to the home owner. They were told it will take 72-hours for the insurance company to come out and assess the damage.

The crash remains under investigation.

