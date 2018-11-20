Driver loses control, crashes cement truck into canal in Hialeah Gardens

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is lucky to be alive after crashing a giant cement truck into a canal in Hialeah Gardens.

Christian Gonzalez was driving along Northwest 138th Street when he lost control while trying to make a left turn near 102nd Avenue, Tuesday evening.

As a result, the truck became submerged inside a nearby canal.

Hialeah Gardens Police said nobody was hurt in the crash, but crews had to work extra hard to lift the heavy truck out of the water.

Gonzalez, who’s a father of one, is getting an early start on giving thanks after only suffering a small wound on his face.

“The car slid under the light because of the wet roads,” he said. “Thought I wasn’t gonna get out there. Thank God I’m fine.”

Gonzalez said he was headed home to his 1-year-old son.

It’s unclear if any charges will be filed.

