Driver leads police on cross-county chase

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has led police on a cross-county chase.

The pursuit reportedly started after an officer attempted to perform a traffic stop in Key Biscayne, Wednesday afternoon.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene along the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 where the white Mercedes could be seen driving at a high rate of speed.

A Miami-Dade Police helicopter followed the vehicle from above.

The driver has since pulled into a parking garage at a Tri-Rail train station located at 500 Gulf Stream Way in Dania Beach.

Authorities have since set up a perimeter in the area.

