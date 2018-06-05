Driver killed, passenger hurt after truck’s tire comes loose, hits SUV on I-95

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver was killed and a passenger was taken to the hospital after, authorities said, a box truck’s tire suddenly came loose and struck an SUV along Interstate 95 in Oakland Park, Tuesday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the box truck was heading south along the highway when it lost its left front tire near Commercial Boulevard, just before 6:15 p.m. The tire bounced over the concrete barrier wall and into the northbound lanes, colliding with the roof of a Ford SUV.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics transported the passenger to Broward Health North with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Troopers shut down two northbound lanes of I-95 while they investigated. They have since reopened, but traffic remains backed up.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

