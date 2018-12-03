Driver killed in wrong-way wreck in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities believe alcohol may have played a role in a wrong-way wreck in Southwest Miami-Dade that left one person dead.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the westbound lanes of Southwest Eighth Street, near 157th Avenue, just east of Krome Avenue, just before 5 a.m., Monday.

According to investigators, 35-year-old Eliezer Rodriguez Pedro was driving east along the westbound lanes of Southwest Eighth Street in a gray pickup truck when he collided head on with a silver Hyundai.

The loud collision woke up area residents.

“I heard the ambulance coming, and my parents heard the big wreck,” said Guillermo Vargas, who lives nearby. “They heard like a big crashing noise.”

The driver of the Hyundai, identified as 45-year-old Felix Alberto Restrepo, did not survive.

“Usually is and that’s the sad part. Sorry to hear it,” said Alex Lopez, who passed by the crash in a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, officials said the wrong-way driver suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

“It’s pretty sad, especially now, Christmastime, for the holidays. It’s pretty sad,” said Vargas.

7Skyforce flew over the scene where the pickup truck could be seen on its side, and the Hyundai could be seen with its roof torn off.

Detectives suspect Rodriguez Pedro was drinking before the crash. However, that has not yet been confirmed.

“There’s a big enough gap in between both sides where it shouldn’t be that way, but if they were impaired, then it makes sense,” said Vargas.

Southwest Eighth Street was temporarily shut down westbound at 157th Avenue. However, all lanes have since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation. Charges are still pending.

