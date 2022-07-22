NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed in a rollover crash that shut down a stretch of Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a silver Lexus sedan was traveling along the southbound lanes near Northwest 103rd Street when they lost control and collided into the outside guardrail, early Friday morning.

Investigators said the vehicle rolled over and caught fire.

The mangled vehicle could be seen on the side of the interstate.

Authorities said the motorist died at the scene. They were the single occupant inside the car.

All southbound lanes near Northwest 103rd Street were closed. Traffic delays extended to the Golden Glades interchange.

The highway has since reopened to traffic.

