NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has died after a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade left him trapped inside his vehicle.

The crash happened near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 83rd Street, just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

The family of the victim said he will be remembered for the kind person he was.

The victim’s cousin said he was in his 20s and lived nearby.

According to witnesses, a black sedan collided with a white sedan. The driver of the white sedan was unable to exit the vehicle.

Initially, three women tried pulling the driver from the mangled car. Then, as many as 10 people tried taking him out, but they were unsuccessful.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews reportedly had to bring the Jaws of Life to the scene to cut the vehicle open and take the driver out.

Fire officials tried to resuscitate him to no avail, according to witnesses.

“It hurts just to look at that car,” said a woman who lives nearby. “To think that somebody’s child died in there, and it’s very touching, you know what I mean? I have a son, so I wouldn’t know how to react to that. Y’all, please excuse me.”

“It’s hurting because it could have been anybody,” one woman said.

One man was seen being transported on a stretcher. His involvement in the crash is unclear.

One of the good Samaritans said this is nothing new for this particular stretch of road. She said she too lost a family member in a crash in the same area.

Police shut down Northwest 22nd Avenue between 81st Street and 83rd Terrace for hours while they investigated. It has since reopened to traffic.

The cause of the crash is now under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.