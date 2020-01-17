Driver killed after wrong-way crash with SUV, police cruiser on SB Don Shula near Killian Dr.

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has died after, police said, she slammed into a Miami-Dade Police cruiser and an SUV while driving against traffic on State Road 874/Don Shula Expressway, sending the officer and another person to the hospital and forcing the closure of all southbound lanes near Killian Drive.

Police and fire rescue have shut down the highway just before the Killian exit while investigators work the scene, Friday afternoon.

A yellow tarp could be seen covering the side of a white Volkswagen sedan that rolled over on its driver’s side. A white SUV could be seen smashed into its undercarriage with debris scattered across the pavement feet away.

Off to the shoulder, a MDPD cruiser was seen with much of its front and passenger side crushed.

Aerial cameras captured the female police officer who was driving the cruiser hugging another officer next to her mangled vehicle before she was taken to the hospital.

Cellphone video submitted to 7News appears to show a woman behind the wheel of the Volkswagen driving against traffic on the southbound lanes.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, they received a call just before 2:30 p.m. reporting a vehicle travelling northbound on the southbound lanes of State Road 874 near Killian Parkway.

Police said the driver of the Volkswagen hit the cruiser. That collision caused the sedan to ricochet into the SUV.

Two people, including the driver of the police cruiser, were transported to Jackson South Medical Center, where they have been listed in stable condition.

The scene remains active with the highway shut down southbound. Police are rerouting southbound traffic to exit at Kendall Drive, causing congestion extending all the way to the Palmetto Expressway. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Police have not released the names of the victims involved in the crash, as they continue to investigate.

