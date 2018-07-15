Driver killed after hitting power pole in Wynwood, sparking car fires

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida driver was killed after he smashed into a utility pole in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, triggering a chain of events that led to car fires, power outages and a rescue effort by complete strangers.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Northwest First Avenue and 20th Street, at around 5 p.m., Sunday.

Witness Jaime Borrell said he saw the pole topple.

“When you look up, you see the pole coming down, and as it’s coming down, there’s an explosion,” he said.

Officials said the impact caused live wires to fall to the ground, causing the victim’s car and an unoccupied vehicle to catch fire. More than 10 vehicles were hit by debris from the pole.

Witness Judd Allison said the driver was trapped in his vehicle.

“The fire was going on, and the guy was trying to get out of the car,” he said. “The air bag was kind of trapping him in there.”

Allison said he heard the driver cry out for help.

“Everything was catching fire out there, and I noticed the guy was screaming still in the car, so we ran out there,” he said.

Allison and Borrell joined other good Samaritans as they ran to the burning vehicle to help in any way they could.

Cellphone video shows Allison using a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

“We see a hand coming out of the window, almost like asking for help or whatever,” said Borrell.

The video shows the group trying to open the driver’s side door. They are then seen trying to pull the driver through the window.

“We’re like pulling the guy, pulling the guy. We can’t get him out of the window,” said Allison. “The car’s already on fire in the passenger side. We did get him out, and we got him out to the sidewalk, and paramedics and everybody came over, but I don’t think he did real well.”

Paramedics transported the 40-year-old victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital where, police said, he later died.

The crash caused nine power outages in the area. Florida Power and Light crews are working to restore power to the residents who were affected.

Police shut down Northwest First and Second avenues between 20th and 21st streets while they continue to investigate.

At around 8 p.m., Miami Police tweeted out that Northwest First Court will remain closed to traffic between 20th and 21st streets due to power lines on the ground.

As police continue to investigate, the good Samaritans who came to the victim’s aid said attempting to save him was what they were called to do.

“We were also aware that it was quite a dangerous situation, because of the live wires that were there,” said Allison. “The guy’s screaming to get out of the car, so you do what you’ve got to do in order to get in there and make it happen.”

Police have not identified the driver.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.