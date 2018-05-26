NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida driver was killed after, police said, he slammed his car into a pole in Miami Springs, Saturday morning.

Miami-Dade Police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and several other law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of the wreck along Northwest 36th Street, near 57th Avenue, just after 11:30 a.m.

7News cameras captured the victim’s black Lexus sedan wrapped around the pole. It took several hours for crews to extricate the driver’s body from the vehicle.

No other cars were involved.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

