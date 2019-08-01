Driver killed after crashing into Miramar construction site

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man drove through a closed road under construction and fatally crashed into a piece of construction machinery in Miramar.

Miramar Police officers responded to the scene in the area of County Line Road and Douglas Road at around 7:15 a.m., Thursday.

7News cameras captured the large piece of equipment on top of a white truck with a heavily damaged roof and windshield.

Officials said he drove through a road closed sign and hit a heavy piece of construction machinery.

Please avoid Douglas Road, from County Line Road to the 3700 block, due to a fatal traffic crash. Crash investigation is ongoing. Road will remain closed for a few hours. pic.twitter.com/jcAmq2dBLj — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) August 1, 2019

“You gotta stay alert to stay alive,” said a nearby resident. “The driver wasn’t alert, he went right in between the signs. The signs were up. They’ve been closed some time now since they’ve been doing the bridge. Drivers just have to be more alert – it’s wet, it’s dangerous. There’s a lot of construction going on, he just wasn’t alert.”

Roads in the area were shut down for several hours before reopening at around 10 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.