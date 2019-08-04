Driver killed after crash on MacArthur Causeway sends car airborne, witnesses say

MIAMI (WSVN) - A driver was killed in a wild wreck on the MacArthur Causeway in Miami that sent his vehicle flying into the air, landing precariously on its edge.

Witnesses of the early Sunday morning said a car smashed into a guardrail, then flipped in the air several times.

“I heard a loud sound, and I looked in my rearview mirror, and the next thing you know, I saw the car flipped over liike three or four times,” said John Griffith. “I was in shock, like, usually you see cars flipped over on, like, TVs or movies or whatsoever, but to see this in real life, it’s overbearing.”

According to City of Miami Police, the driver was speeding and was then thrown from the car due to the impact.

“Yeah, I was traveling westbound on 395 and this White Infiniti came flying by at least double the speed that I was going,” said witness Itamar Velazquez, “and I saw him swerving in and out a few lanes, a few times.”

“He was going at least 100, 115 [mph], without a doubt,” said witness Edgar Gonzalez.

Witnesses said the sedan flipped into a palm tree, which toppled onto the mangled metal.

“He stopped at another light, and then after that he took off again, and that’s when I hit the corner,” said Gonzalez, “and as soon as I hit the corner, I saw him flip one more time and hit the palm tree. I turned around, checked if he was there, found out that he actually got ejected from the car.”

Several witnesses got out of their cars to help the driver, who, they said, was in bad shape. One even performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

“This guy, this guy was barely breathing,” said Velazquez.

Authorities closed lanes of the MacArthur Causeway as they investigated the crash scene.

Rescue crews rushed the victim the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“It’s just scary — scary for me, scary for this poor guy and his family,” said Velazquez. “I mean, to have to go through something like this is just unbelievable. It’s just horrific.”

Police say high speed may have been a factor in the crash, but it remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.